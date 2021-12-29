IACS asks public to help return lost pets, shares tips to keep pets safe over New Years holiday

Unfortunately, IACS said if they take in too many more stray animals the staff will be forced to put some animals down.

INDIANAPOLIS — As the new year approaches, fireworks will begin lighting up the sky. But with the big lighting displays comes an increase in runaway pets and Indianapolis Animal Care Services is asking for the public's help this weekend.

IACS staff are overwhelmed right now so they're hoping the public will help return lost pets to their owners instead of turning them over to the shelter.

Unfortunately, IACS said if they take in too many more stray animals the staff will be forced to put some animals down.

Here's what they say residents should do to help a lost pet get back home:

Check for a collar and tag. Some pet owners stitch their phone number into the collar.

Some pet owners stitch their phone number into the collar. Lost pets tend to stick close to home. Post a photo of the animal and its location on Indy Lost Pet Alert, NextDoor, your neighborhood social media group, and your social media accounts.

Post a photo of the animal and its location on Indy Lost Pet Alert, NextDoor, your neighborhood social media group, and your social media accounts. Take the animal to the nearest vet clinic to check for a microchip. If there is a microchip, contact the owner. If there isn’t, hold on to the animal and continue searching for its owner.

IACS also shared a few tips to protect pets during the New Years holiday:

If your pet is microchipped, ensure that the information is up-to-date. If you do not know what company your chip is through, contact your veterinarian’s office for assistance.

If your pet is not microchipped, the shelter offers microchipping for $10 with no appointment needed. Owners should bring their photo ID, photos/videos of pets and vet paperwork for each animal.

Write your contact information on your pet’s collar with Sharpie (or another weatherproof marker).

Check your fence for holes. Check gates for strength of the closing mechanism. Check doors and windows to ensure that animals cannot escape through them.

If possible, stay home with your animals.