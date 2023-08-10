Indianapolis Animal Care Services plan to resume animal intake and adoptions

The shelter temporarily halted intake and adoptions after a bacterial strain outbreak.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Animal Care Services (IACS) plans to resume animal intake and adoptions on Monday after a bacterial strain was discovered to have infected some of the animals at the shelter.

IACS temporarily halted intake and adoptions on Oct. 1 and began administering antibiotics to animals after discovering a bacterial strain had spread throughout the shelter. IACS said two dogs died due to the infection, but are still working to confirm whether the bacterial strain was responsible.