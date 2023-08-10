Indianapolis Animal Care Services plan to resume animal intake and adoptions

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Animal Care Services (IACS) plans to resume animal intake and adoptions on Monday after a bacterial strain was discovered to have infected some of the animals at the shelter.
IACS temporarily halted intake and adoptions on Oct. 1 and began administering antibiotics to animals after discovering a bacterial strain had spread throughout the shelter. IACS said two dogs died due to the infection, but are still working to confirm whether the bacterial strain was responsible.
Samples of the bacterial strain were sent to Purdue University for testing and IACS says animals treated with antibiotics will still be eligible for adoption.