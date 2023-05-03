Indianapolis Animal Care Services has no open spaces

IACS said they will be forced to euthanize if dogs do not get adopted soon, and they are taking in about 45 dogs every day.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Animal Care Services is beyond capacity with no open spaces to house incoming animals, the organization said Wednesday.

“If the dogs we currently have aren’t adopted, we will be forced to euthanize for space,” IACS Deputy Director Katie Trennepohl said. “We have no more room, and there are more dogs that need our help.”

The shelter is currently unable to schedule any new surrender appointments for another six weeks.

On average, they are being asked to take in 45 animals per day. This is in addition to the animals Animal Control Officers bringing in animals 24/7.

Adoptable animals have received age-appropriate vaccines and microchips, and many animals are spayed or neutered and can go home the same day. Those that are not already spayed or neutered will be available to go home immediately after their surgery. IACS is open for walk-up adoptions Fridays – Wednesdays 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Anyone considering adoption should submit the pre-adoption questionnaire and visit the shelter at 2600 S. Harding St. to speak with the adoption staff.

The pre-adoption questionnaire and all adoptable animals can be found on the IACS website. People do not need to wait for a response to the questionnaire before coming in to meet with adoptable animals.

Around 130 animals are currently available for adoption. IACS said the adoption staff can provide recommendations for a pet that matches your lifestyle.

They also offer a trial adoption under our Cuddle Before You Commit program. This program allows you to foster an animal for 14 days, and if everything works out, they can process the adoption, so the pet is officially yours on day 15.

If you are not able to adopt, there are other ways you can help right now.