Indianapolis Animal Care Services has no open spaces

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Animal Care Services is beyond capacity with no open spaces to house incoming animals, the organization said Wednesday.
“If the dogs we currently have aren’t adopted, we will be forced to euthanize for space,” IACS Deputy Director Katie Trennepohl said. “We have no more room, and there are more dogs that need our help.”
The shelter is currently unable to schedule any new surrender appointments for another six weeks.
On average, they are being asked to take in 45 animals per day. This is in addition to the animals Animal Control Officers bringing in animals 24/7.
Adoptable animals have received age-appropriate vaccines and microchips, and many animals are spayed or neutered and can go home the same day. Those that are not already spayed or neutered will be available to go home immediately after their surgery. IACS is open for walk-up adoptions Fridays – Wednesdays 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Anyone considering adoption should submit the pre-adoption questionnaire and visit the shelter at 2600 S. Harding St. to speak with the adoption staff.
The pre-adoption questionnaire and all adoptable animals can be found on the IACS website. People do not need to wait for a response to the questionnaire before coming in to meet with adoptable animals.
Around 130 animals are currently available for adoption. IACS said the adoption staff can provide recommendations for a pet that matches your lifestyle.
They also offer a trial adoption under our Cuddle Before You Commit program. This program allows you to foster an animal for 14 days, and if everything works out, they can process the adoption, so the pet is officially yours on day 15.
If you are not able to adopt, there are other ways you can help right now.
- If you can cancel your surrender intake appointment, do so. Your pet will be at high risk for euthanasia.
- If you find a lost pet, try to find the owners before contacting the shelter. Vet offices can scan the pet for a microchip. Post the animal on Indy Lost Pet Alert and on your neighborhood social media sites. Walk around your neighborhood. Do not bring a lost pet to the shelter. You will be turned away. We will not take the pet in without an appointment.
- Share the IACS social media posts to help spread the word throughout the community. IACS can be found on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok.
- Need to surrender? Try to rehome your own pets. You are your pet’s best advocate, and you can help make sure their new family is a good match. IACS has partnered with rehome.adoptapet.com to help you find potential adopters for your pets.
- Do you need help with pet food, veterinary care, or behavioral training so that you can keep your pet? Reach out to the Indy CARES team to see if they have resources to help keep your pet with your family and out of the shelter.