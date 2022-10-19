IACS offers free adoptions to help families 'find your boo' this Halloween

The shelter wants people to trick-or-treat their pets by giving them a forever home.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Animal Care Services wants people to "find their boo" this season and they've launched a Halloween-themed adoption campaign to help.

IACS is encouraging anyone looking to add a pet to their family to take advantage of free adoptions this month.

Keeping with the spooky season theme, the shelter also has an online shop with "Find Your Boo" merchandise, including T-shirts, hoodies and stickers.

“We’re hoping the community will come down and meet all of our adoptable dogs and cats,” said IACS Deputy Director Katie Trennepohl. “Despite having some days with a large number of adoptions, we are still dealing with capacity issues and continue to need the community’s support.”

Among the dogs available for adoption is Bryant. He's one of 12 dogs on the shelter's preventing euthanasia list.

The list was launched this September. It includes up to 20 animals that IACS staff believe would be a good fit in a variety of homes.

The idea is, by getting the animals adopted on this list, it will free up some resources for staff to focus on the more difficult-to-place pets — those with health and behavioral issues who are at risk of being euthanized.

🌺We need adopters. Bryant needs you!🌺 Bryant is one of the 12 dogs on our current Preventing E.T. List. Hi! My name is... Posted by Indianapolis Animal Care Services on Tuesday, October 18, 2022

To round out the month and Halloween festivities, the shelter will once again host its Trunk or Treat event. The event will take place at the IACS facility located at 2600 South Harding Street on Oct. 29 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The shelter is asking the public to help supply things to give out to trick-or-treaters by purchasing items off their Amazon Smile list.