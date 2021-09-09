Indianapolis International Airport Police Department K-9 voted 'top dog' in nonprofit contest

INDIANAPOLIS — Nonprofit organization Central Indiana K9 Association has announced the winner of its inaugural Top Dog contest.
Liso-Lee, of the Indianapolis International Airport Police Department, was selected as the winner out of 10 central Indiana K-9s.
The winning K-9 is a 4-year-old German shorthaired pointer that is certified in explosive detection. Officer Lindsay Rozzel has been Liso-Lee's human partner for the last three years.
“His favorite thing to do when he isn’t at work is to hang with the family,” Rozzel said. “He loves to play fetch and to hide his own toys."
According to Rozzel, Liso-Lee's favorite snack is carrots.
Liso-Lee was double-named to honor the memory of Lee Adler, who died in the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.
Along with bragging rights, Liso-Lee won a $250 gift card to Tactipup, a Florida-based company that sells dog apparel like collars, harnesses and leashes.
