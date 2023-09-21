Workers at Bedford's General Motors plant wait to hear if they'll be joining strike

The workers would be joining a strike that started a week ago, against the country’s Big 3 automakers: Ford, General Motors and Stellantis.

Example video title will go here for this video

BEDFORD, Ind. — The chairs were empty Thursday at United Auto Workers Local 440’s union hall.

That could change by Friday morning if the 500 General Motors workers Local 440 represents are called to strike by national UAW President Shawn Fain.

If that happens, those workers will be on the picket line by noon Friday, holding up signs outside the plant where they make engine blocks, cases for transmissions and parts for the underbody of Corvettes.

The workers would be joining a strike that started a week ago, against the country’s Big 3 automakers: Ford, General Motors and Stellantis.

About 1,300 hundred workers at plants in Missouri, Michigan and Ohio walked off the job when their contract expired.

Some of the issues being negotiated in the new contract: pay, days off and cost of living adjustments.

Thursday marked a day of negotiations between the auto manufacturers and the UAW.

If talks break down, Fain is expected to name three more plants where workers will walk out the door on Friday.

“It’s really up in the air,” said UAW Local 440 President Derek Cronin of the possibility the Bedford GM plant could be chosen next. “We don’t have any indication one way or the other if it’s going to be Bedford."

He explained that if his members strike, UAW will pay them money for walking the picket line, but it won’t be the kind of money they make on the job.

“I think everyone is just kind of waiting,” Cronin said.

That’s why Cronin said he’s been encouraging members for the past year to set aside money in case contract negotiations don’t go well and the union went on strike.

Tightening their belts and spending less by GM workers in Bedford could present challenges for local businesses.

“We are concerned, because no matter what, it affects every business in this area,” said Cari Gregory, manager of the Rusty Gator, a pub in downtown Bedford.

Gregory herself was once a member of a union and said she sympathizes with their position. That doesn’t stop her from being worried about what a strike could mean for business.

“It will affect your grocery stores, your restaurants, your gas stations. It affects everyone if they’re on strike and not able to support their families and come out and spend money,” Gregory said.

Cronin said he feels like GM workers in Bedford have the support of the community because many people know what it’s like to want to be paid more to keep up with the inflation.