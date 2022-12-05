Woman dies hours after being hit by train in southwest Indiana

Police said 36-year-old Ashley Lewis was flown to an Indianapolis hospital for treatment. Lewis died at around 1:30 a.m.

SHELBURN, Ind. — A southwest Indiana woman died after being hit by a train in Sullivan County on Sunday.

Police said 36-year-old Ashley Lewis was walking on Mill Street in Shelburn, which is just south of Terre Haute, at around 8:25 p.m.

She had just crossed the CSX rail crossing as a train approached the intersection.

As the train passed, Lewis was narrowly grazed by the train. Police said the train had its lights functioning and horn sounding when it hit Lewis.

Lewis had life-threatening injuries and was flown to an Indianapolis hospital for treatment. Lewis died at around 1:30 a.m.