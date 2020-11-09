Law enforcement arrive at Wildlife in Need to begin removing animals from the property

Tim Stark has been ordered by a judge to stay at least a mile away from the property as the animals are removed.

CHARLESTOWN, Ind. — Officials from the Clark County Sheriff's Office and Indiana State Police (ISP) are at Wildlife in Need, a Charlestown exotic animal facility, Friday morning to remove animals from the property.

Law enforcement arrived at the facility a little after 9 a.m. A judge approved the state’s motion to remove animals from the facility by the Indianapolis Zoological Society on Thursday.

The organization was granted full access to safely remove the more than 200 animals from the property over several days.

The judge ordered the facility's owner, Tim Stark, to stay at least a mile away from the property as the animals are moved.

Reporter Shay McAlister was told by officials that Stark was still on the property when law enforcement arrived.

Happening RIGHT NOW- 4 unmarked Clark County Sheriffs vehicles, a van carrying a special response team and two Indiana State police cruisers have pulled in at Wildlife in Need @WHAS11 pic.twitter.com/1Qz8xfxCpH — Shay McAlister (@ShayMcAlisterTV) September 11, 2020

Indiana State Police have blocked the road at the end of Stark's driveway leading up to the property and are conducting a security sweep before moving the animals out. Under the judge-approved order, police are allowed to take "measures deemed in their discretion" to keep the animals safe as they are removed.

According to order-police are “authorized to take measures

deemed in their discretion” to ensure the safety of all involved like: protective sweeps, blocking of Jack Teeple Road adjacent to Wildlife in Need’s driveway & forcible detention of any persons harassing removal team pic.twitter.com/qTBswLtQnk — Shay McAlister (@ShayMcAlisterTV) September 11, 2020

During an 11-month FOCUS investigation, owner Tim Stark said he was adamant about keeping his animals.

“Nobody is going to take my animals. It’s not going to be my animals that is going to pay the price. I'm not going to let anyone take my animals," Stark said in the interview.

A former volunteer at Wildlife in Need expressed concern for the safety of the animals, as well as the officials involved in the removal process, in an interview with FOCUS in February.

"[Stark] used to say that animals and people, no one is going to leave alive,” Jones said. “It’s not just the animals that are in danger. It’s all of the officials, law enforcement that show up, everyone is in danger and they need to be prepared for what's about to happen because he's not going to give them up and he's made that clear."

According to the order approved Thursday, the animals will be relocated to "a number of reputable zoos and sanctuaries across the US." The Indianapolis Zoo will be in charge of coordinating where the animals go.

In March 2020, an Indianapolis judge granted the state access to Wildlife in Need to count animals and check their welfare.

Tim Stark was then stripped of his USDA license in June after agency officials said he violated the Animal Welfare Act more than 100 times. Many of the animals at the facility were left without adequate care, no food and water, according to court documents.

For more than 20 years, the self-proclaimed animal refuge Wildlife in Need has offered the public unmatched access to exotic animals in Southern Indiana, but the operation has also come with controversy—lawsuits, failed inspections and allegations of animal abuse.

