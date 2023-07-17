West Baden Springs Hotel to reopen iconic atrium as repairs continue

Several panels of the glass roof of the atrium were damaged by hail during storms on June 25.

FRENCH LICK, Ind. — One of Indiana's most majestic sites is nearly back open for business.

French Lick Resort announced Monday that the atrium of the West Baden Springs Hotel will reopen in the coming days. Several glass panels in the 12,000 square foot roof over the atrium were damaged by hailstones during a storm on June 25.

While the rest of the resort remained open, the atrium has been closed while crews work on repairs.

In a social media post Monday, the resort said the atrium's reopening would happen while repairs continued, sharing photos of coverings created by engineers and the facilities team that will allow cosmetic repairs to continue once the atrium is opened.

Stay tuned 😉#FrenchLickResort pic.twitter.com/AoIqYomT5Z — French Lick Resort (@FL_Resort) July 17, 2023