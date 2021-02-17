Wayne County men injured after driving snowmobiles over ice on frozen stretch of water

Wayne County officers said alcohol was believed to be a factor in the incident.

CAMBRIDGE CITY, Ind. — Two men suffered minor injuries Tuesday night after driving snowmobiles over ice on a frozen stretch of water.

Wayne County officers were called to Irving Materials, Inc. in Cambridge City at 14413 W. US 40 around 10:20 p.m. after the snowmobile riders had broken through the ice.

The caller said one of the riders was missing at the time of the call.

Both riders, identified as John Fortman, 32, and Chris Bertsch, 51, were taken to Reid Health Hospital in Richmond for minor injuries and cold-induced ailments.

Alcohol was believed to be a factor in the incident.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is now handling the investigation.

Wayne County Emergency Communication, Reid EMS, Cambridge City PD, Cambridge City FD, Centerville Police Department and the Indiana DNR assisted with the incident.