Wayne County child dies after falling into water

GREENS FORK, Ind. — Police are investigating the death of a child who fell into water in Wayne County and later died.

Deputies with the Wayne County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene near Greens Fork, Indiana Monday evening. Family members say they found the child shortly after they fell into the water and removed them from the water.

The deputies and other first responders started life-saving procedures before the child was taken to Reid Health, then flown to Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis.

The child died hours after arriving at Riley, the sheriff's office said.

Though police are investigating the child's death, it appears to have been accidental, according to the sheriff's office. The Department of Child Services was also called to the scene as a matter of protocol, though there were no immediate signs of suspicious circumstances surrounding the child's death.