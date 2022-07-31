Indiana police investigate man's death after body found in pond

An autopsy was performed Sunday morning, police say, but a cause of death has yet to be determined.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WASHINGTON COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — Indiana State Police are currently investigating a man's death after his body was found in a Washington County pond Saturday afternoon.

The 32-year-old man has been identified as Jesse J. Acton, of Jackson County, Ind. Police say his family has been notified.

According to an ISP spokesperson, officers with the Washington County Sheriff's Department and state police responded to the 11000 block of Haleysburg Road, in the northern part of the county after receiving reports of a body in a pond.

When police arrived, they found Acton dead at the edge of a pond on private property. At this time it's unclear what happened.

"As part of the investigation, ISP divers assisted detectives by searching the pond for any items potentially related to the case," the spokesperson said.

Investigators say the case is currently being treated as a death investigation as they continue to gather any possible evidence.

Police say an autopsy was conducted Sunday morning, but a cause of death has yet to be determined.

MORE LOCAL STORIES LIKE THIS ONE HERE:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.