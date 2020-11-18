Visit Indiana highlights 'The 20 IN 20' winter traditions

INDIANAPOLIS — Visit Indiana is partnering with WTHR in 2020 and releasing 20 lists in the new year — The 20 IN 20.
The lists include highlights from across the state including wineries, public art and museums.
It's the most wonderful time of the year in Indiana at these 20 memory-making opportunities.
Visit Indiana's 'The 20 IN 20' Winter Traditions
1 / 10
Here are 20 winter traditions across the Hoosier state:
- Toboggan Run at Pokagon State Park
- Christmas Casino at Rising Star
- Paoli Peaks
- Perfect North Slopes
- Christmas lights (various locations)
- Christmas at the Seiberling
- "A Christmas Story" Comes Home
- Snowmobiling (various locations)
- Santa Claus, Indiana
- Ice skating (various locations)
- Sledding (various locations)
- Holiday train rides (various locations)
- Winter hikes (various locations)
- Christmas in Brown County
- Howard Holiday Market
- Festival of Gingerbread
- Eiteljorg Museum Jingle Rails
- Festival of Trees
- State Park Inns (various locations)
- Christmas in Shipshewana