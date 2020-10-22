Take a tour through Indiana wineries with Visit Indiana's 'The 20 IN 20'

Indiana is a great place for true wine connoisseurs, whether you prefer a glass of white, red, dry, sweet, semi-sweet or sparkling.

INDIANAPOLIS — Visit Indiana is partnering with WTHR in 2020 and releasing 20 lists in the new year — The 20 IN 20.

The lists include highlights from across the state including natural wonders, sweets and uniquely Indiana activities.

You say why; we say "wine not?"

Here are 20 Indiana wineries to check out:

Country Heritage Winery — Noble County

Whyte Horse Winery — White County

Two EE's Winery — Huntington County

Oliver Winery — Monroe County

Huber's Orchard, Winery & Vineyards — Clark County

Brown County Winery — Brown County

Satek Winery — Steuben County

Mallow Run Winery — Johnson County

Easley Winery — Marion County

French Lick Winery — Orange County

Lanthier Winery — Madison County

Ertel Cellars Winery — Batesville (Ripley or Franklin counties)

The Ridge Winery — Switzwerland County

Tonne Winery — Delaware County

Winzerwald Winery — Perry County

Butler Winery & Vineyard — Monroe County

Monkey Hollow Winery — Spencer County

Turtle Run Winery — Harrison County

Anderson's Orchard & Winery — Porter County

Owen Valley Winery — Owen County