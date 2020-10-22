x
13 WTHR Indianapolis | Indianapolis Local News & Weather

Indiana

Take a tour through Indiana wineries with Visit Indiana's 'The 20 IN 20'

Indiana is a great place for true wine connoisseurs, whether you prefer a glass of white, red, dry, sweet, semi-sweet or sparkling.
Credit: Visit Indiana
Wines at Monkey Hollow are all made from estate-grown grapes and include dry, semi-sweet, and sweet.

INDIANAPOLIS — Visit Indiana is partnering with WTHR in 2020 and releasing 20 lists in the new year — The 20 IN 20.

The lists include highlights from across the state including natural wonders, sweets and uniquely Indiana activities

You say why; we say "wine not?" 

Visit Indiana's The 20 IN 20 Wineries

1 / 10
Visit Indiana
French Lick Winery ferments its fruit wines long and slowly at a low temperature with very little fining to preserve the natural flavors.

Here are 20 Indiana wineries to check out:

  • Country Heritage Winery — Noble County
  • Whyte Horse Winery — White County
  • Two EE's Winery — Huntington County
  • Oliver Winery — Monroe County
  • Huber's Orchard, Winery & Vineyards — Clark County
  • Brown County Winery — Brown County
  • Satek Winery — Steuben County
  • Mallow Run Winery — Johnson County
  • Easley Winery — Marion County
  • French Lick Winery — Orange County
  • Lanthier Winery — Madison County
  • Ertel Cellars Winery — Batesville (Ripley or Franklin counties)
  • The Ridge Winery — Switzwerland County
  • Tonne Winery — Delaware County
  • Winzerwald Winery — Perry County
  • Butler Winery & Vineyard — Monroe County
  • Monkey Hollow Winery — Spencer County
  • Turtle Run Winery — Harrison County
  • Anderson's Orchard & Winery — Porter County
  • Owen Valley Winery — Owen County

