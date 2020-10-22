Take a tour through Indiana wineries with Visit Indiana's 'The 20 IN 20'

INDIANAPOLIS — Visit Indiana is partnering with WTHR in 2020 and releasing 20 lists in the new year — The 20 IN 20.
The lists include highlights from across the state including natural wonders, sweets and uniquely Indiana activities.
You say why; we say "wine not?"
Indiana is a great place for true wine connoisseurs, whether you prefer a glass of white, red, dry, sweet, semi-sweet or sparkling.
Visit Indiana's The 20 IN 20 Wineries
Here are 20 Indiana wineries to check out:
- Country Heritage Winery — Noble County
- Whyte Horse Winery — White County
- Two EE's Winery — Huntington County
- Oliver Winery — Monroe County
- Huber's Orchard, Winery & Vineyards — Clark County
- Brown County Winery — Brown County
- Satek Winery — Steuben County
- Mallow Run Winery — Johnson County
- Easley Winery — Marion County
- French Lick Winery — Orange County
- Lanthier Winery — Madison County
- Ertel Cellars Winery — Batesville (Ripley or Franklin counties)
- The Ridge Winery — Switzwerland County
- Tonne Winery — Delaware County
- Winzerwald Winery — Perry County
- Butler Winery & Vineyard — Monroe County
- Monkey Hollow Winery — Spencer County
- Turtle Run Winery — Harrison County
- Anderson's Orchard & Winery — Porter County
- Owen Valley Winery — Owen County
