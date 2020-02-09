Vote for the best unique overnight stay in Indiana as part of 'The 20 IN 20'

Enjoy an overnight stay at these unique offerings in Hoosier state.

INDIANAPOLIS — Visit Indiana is partnering with WTHR in 2020 and releasing 20 lists in the new year — The 20 IN 20.

The lists include highlights from across the state including lakes, uniquely Indiana attractions and small towns.

Have you had the chance to stay the night at any of these unique offerings in the Hoosier state?

Visit Indiana is asking for the public's opinion to choose which unique lodging option in the Hoosier state is the best of the best.

Here are the 20 contenders:

Charley Creek Inn — Wabash

Clayshire Castle — Bowling Green

Ferris House — Portland

Floating Cabins at Patoka Lake — Birdseye

French Lick Resort — French Lick

Grant Street Inn — Bloomington

Joseph Decuis Farmstead Inn — Roanoke

Lost River Hostel — West Baden

Mary Rose Herb Farm — Bristow

New Harmony Inn — New Harmony

Old Jail Inn — Rockville

Patoka Lake Winery Silo Suites — Birdseye

Riley's Railhouse — Chesterton

Schenck Mansion Bed & Breakfast — Vevay

Sleeping Bear Retreat — French Lick

Story Inn — Nashville

The Sherman — Batesville

Tibetan Mongolian Buddhist Cultural Center Yurts — Bloomington

Train Car Room Crowne Plaza — Indianapolis

Heritage Farm — Flora