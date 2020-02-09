x
Indiana

Vote for the best unique overnight stay in Indiana as part of 'The 20 IN 20'

Enjoy an overnight stay at these unique offerings in Hoosier state.
Credit: Visit Indiana
Lost River Hostel is described as the “place for people to explore and create new ideas and dreams.”

INDIANAPOLIS — Visit Indiana is partnering with WTHR in 2020 and releasing 20 lists in the new year — The 20 IN 20.

The lists include highlights from across the state including lakes, uniquely Indiana attractions and small towns.

Have you had the chance to stay the night at any of these unique offerings in the Hoosier state?

Visit Indiana is asking for the public's opinion to choose which unique lodging option in the Hoosier state is the best of the best.

The 20 IN 20: Unique sleeps

Located in the tranquil countryside of Bowling Green, this medieval-style bed and breakfast has so many things to do on its property.

Here are the 20 contenders: 

  • Charley Creek Inn — Wabash
  • Clayshire Castle — Bowling Green
  • Ferris House — Portland
  • Floating Cabins at Patoka Lake — Birdseye
  • French Lick Resort — French Lick
  • Grant Street Inn — Bloomington
  • Joseph Decuis Farmstead Inn — Roanoke
  • Lost River Hostel — West Baden
  • Mary Rose Herb Farm — Bristow
  • New Harmony Inn — New Harmony
  • Old Jail Inn — Rockville
  • Patoka Lake Winery Silo Suites — Birdseye
  • Riley's Railhouse — Chesterton
  • Schenck Mansion Bed & Breakfast — Vevay
  • Sleeping Bear Retreat — French Lick
  • Story Inn — Nashville 
  • The Sherman — Batesville 
  • Tibetan Mongolian Buddhist Cultural Center Yurts — Bloomington
  • Train Car Room Crowne Plaza — Indianapolis 
  • Heritage Farm — Flora

Click here to vote. 

