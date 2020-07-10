x
Indiana

Visit Indiana highlights public art on display in 'The 20 IN 20'

From murals and sculptures to art alleys and outdoor museums, Indiana is home to a wide variety of public art.
Credit: Visit Indiana
A mural depicting NBA Hall of Famer Reggie Miller in downtown Indianapolis. Photo by @indy.streetart on Instagram.

INDIANAPOLIS — Visit Indiana is partnering with WTHR in 2020 and releasing 20 lists in the new year — The 20 IN 20.

The lists include highlights from across the state including candy stores, small towns and water activities.

From murals and sculptures to art alleys and outdoor museums, Indiana is home to a wide variety of public art.

Visit Indiana's The 20 IN 20: Public Art

1 / 10
Visit Indiana
Pamela Bliss is the artist behind the mural on the side of This Old Guitar Music Store in Seymour.

Here are 20 public art destinations to check out:

  • Angola
  • Barn Quilt Trails of Gibson, LaGrange and Marshall counties
  • Bloomington
  • Brazil
  • Carmel
  • Columbus
  • Franklin
  • Greencastle
  • Indianapolis
  • Jefferson NoCo Arts and Cultural District
  • Kokomo
  • Lafayette-West Lafayette
  • Make It Your Own Mural Trail
  • Muncie
  • Rensselaer
  • Richmond
  • Sculpture Trails Outdoor Sculpture Museum
  • Seymour
  • South Bend
  • Valparaiso

