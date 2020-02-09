Vote for the best lake in Indiana as part of 'The 20 IN 20'

INDIANAPOLIS — Visit Indiana is partnering with WTHR in 2020 and releasing 20 lists in the new year — The 20 IN 20.
The lists include highlights from across the state including drive-in theaters, outdoor adventures and donut shops.
According to the Environmental Protection Agency, Indiana is home to 100,000 acres of publicly owned lakes and 45 miles of Great Lakes shoreline.
Visit Indiana has narrowed it down to 20 but is asking for the public's opinion to choose which lake in the Hoosier state is the best of the best.
The 20 IN 20: Lakes
Here are the 20 contenders:
- Brookville Lake — Brookville
- Cagles Mill Lake (Lieber SRA) — Cloverdale
- Cecil M. Harden (Raccoon) — Lake Rockville
- Eagle Creek Reservoir — Indianapolis
- Geist Reservoir — Indianapolis
- Griffy Lake — Bloomington
- Hardy Lake — Scottsburg
- J. Edward Roush Lake — Huntington
- Lake Freeman — Monticello
- Lake James — Angola
- Lake Maxinkuckee — Culver
- Lake Michigan — Lake, Porter & LaPorte counties
- Lake Monroe — Bloomington
- Lake Shafer — Monticello
- Lake Wawasee — Syracuse
- Mississinewa Lake — Peru
- Morse Reservoir — Cicero
- Patoka Lake — Crawford, Dubois & Orange counties
- Salamonie Lake — Andrews
- Summit Lake — New Castle
Click here to cast your vote.