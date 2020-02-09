Vote for the best lake in Indiana as part of 'The 20 IN 20'

Did you know Indiana is home to 100,000 acres of publicly owned lakes and 45 miles of Great Lakes shoreline?

INDIANAPOLIS — Visit Indiana is partnering with WTHR in 2020 and releasing 20 lists in the new year — The 20 IN 20.

The lists include highlights from across the state including drive-in theaters, outdoor adventures and donut shops.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, Indiana is home to 100,000 acres of publicly owned lakes and 45 miles of Great Lakes shoreline.

Visit Indiana has narrowed it down to 20 but is asking for the public's opinion to choose which lake in the Hoosier state is the best of the best.

Here are the 20 contenders:

Brookville Lake — Brookville

Cagles Mill Lake (Lieber SRA) — Cloverdale

Cecil M. Harden (Raccoon) — Lake Rockville

Eagle Creek Reservoir — Indianapolis

Geist Reservoir — Indianapolis

Griffy Lake — Bloomington

Hardy Lake — Scottsburg

J. Edward Roush Lake — Huntington

Lake Freeman — Monticello

Lake James — Angola

Lake Maxinkuckee — Culver

Lake Michigan — Lake, Porter & LaPorte counties

Lake Monroe — Bloomington

Lake Shafer — Monticello

Lake Wawasee — Syracuse

Mississinewa Lake — Peru

Morse Reservoir — Cicero

Patoka Lake — Crawford, Dubois & Orange counties

Salamonie Lake — Andrews

Summit Lake — New Castle