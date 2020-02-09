Vote for the best donut shop in Indiana as part of 'The 20 IN 20'

Visit Indiana is asking for the public's opinion to choose which donut shop in the Hoosier state is the best of the best.

INDIANAPOLIS — Visit Indiana is partnering with WTHR in 2020 and releasing 20 lists in the new year — The 20 IN 20.

The lists include highlights from across the state including natural wonders, breweries and historic sites.

Here are the 20 contenders:

Adrienne and Co. Donuts and Desserts — Floyds Knobs

Concannon's — Muncie

Donut Bank Bakery & Coffee House — Evansville

Fingerhut Bakery — North Judson

H&R Bakery — Salem

Heyerlys — Ossian

Jack's Donuts — New Castle

Long's Bakery — Indianapolis

Magic Morning Bakery — Bedford

Mary Lou Donuts — Lafayette

Munster Donut — Munster

Quack Daddy Donuts — Pendleton

Rainbow Bakery — Bloomington

Rise'N Roll — Nappanee

Schmidt Bakery — Batesville

Square Donuts — Terre Haute

Taylor's Bakery — Indianapolis

Titus Bakery — Lebanon

Tom's Donuts — Angola

Wheel House Donuts — Rockville