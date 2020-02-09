Vote for the best donut shop in Indiana as part of 'The 20 IN 20'

INDIANAPOLIS — Visit Indiana is partnering with WTHR in 2020 and releasing 20 lists in the new year — The 20 IN 20.
The lists include highlights from across the state including natural wonders, breweries and historic sites.
Visit Indiana is asking for the public's opinion to choose which donut shop in the Hoosier state is the best of the best.
The 20 IN 20: Donut Shops
Here are the 20 contenders:
- Adrienne and Co. Donuts and Desserts — Floyds Knobs
- Concannon's — Muncie
- Donut Bank Bakery & Coffee House — Evansville
- Fingerhut Bakery — North Judson
- H&R Bakery — Salem
- Heyerlys — Ossian
- Jack's Donuts — New Castle
- Long's Bakery — Indianapolis
- Magic Morning Bakery — Bedford
- Mary Lou Donuts — Lafayette
- Munster Donut — Munster
- Quack Daddy Donuts — Pendleton
- Rainbow Bakery — Bloomington
- Rise'N Roll — Nappanee
- Schmidt Bakery — Batesville
- Square Donuts — Terre Haute
- Taylor's Bakery — Indianapolis
- Titus Bakery — Lebanon
- Tom's Donuts — Angola
- Wheel House Donuts — Rockville
Click here to cast your vote.