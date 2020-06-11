Visit Indiana reveals winners in 'The 20 IN 20' Best of Indiana people's choice campaign

Rise'n Roll, Lake Wawasee and French Lick won their respective categories.

INDIANAPOLIS — All year long, Visit Indiana has partnered with WTHR by releasing lists that highlight many amenities across the state — The 20 IN 20.

In September, Visit Indiana asked for the public's opinion in choosing their favorites in three categories: donut shops, lakes and unique sleeps.

After tallying nearly 30,000 votes, Visit Indiana is announcing the winner in each category.

Donut Shop

Rise'n Roll Bakery & Deli received a record number of votes to take the top spot in the donut category.

The Amish-run bakery began in Shipshewana in 2001 but now has several locations. Rise'n Roll is best known for its cinnamon caramel donut.

H&R Bakery in Salem came in second, and Fingerhut Bakery in North Judson came in third.

Lake

Lake Wawasee in Kosciusko County was voted best lake in the Hoosier state.

Visitors can experience the largest natural lake within Indiana's borders on the SS Lillypad, a 110-passenger dinner boat or rent a boat for the day.

Indiana's Lake Michigan shoreline came in second, and Lake Maxinkuckee in Culver came in third.

Unique Sleep

French Lick Resort, home to French Lick Springs and West Baden Springs hotels, was voted No. 1 in unique sleeps in Indiana.

French Lick Resort is full of fun with a casino, world-class golf courses, spas and indoor/outdoor pools.