Visit Indiana highlights the 'natural wonders' of the Hoosier state

INDIANAPOLIS — Visit Indiana is partnering with WTHR in 2020 and releasing 20 lists in the new year — The 20 IN 20.
The lists include highlights from across the state including historic sites, water activities and unique Indiana experiences.
The next The 20 IN 20 list features the natural wonders in Indiana wildernesses, from canyons and caves to waterfalls and wildlife.
"There's so many natural features in Indiana to explore," said Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch in a press release. "These 20 attractions are all great reasons for Hoosiers to see the charm Indiana has to offer."
Visit Indiana's The 20 IN 20: Natural wonders of the Hoosier state
- Canyons and Wolf Cave at McCormick's Creek — Owen County
- Portland Arch Nature Preserve — Fountain County
- Trail 3 Caves at Spring Mill State Park — Lawrence County
- Indiana Cave Trail — Harrison County
- Charles C. Deam Wilderness — Monroe County
- Cataract Falls — Owen County
- Jug Rock — Martin County
- Devil's Backbone Shades State Park — Putnam County
- Williamsport Falls — Warren County
- Indiana Birding Trail (Sandhill Cranes) — Multiple counties
- Thistlethwaite Falls — Wayne County
- Cave River Valley — Washington County
- Salamonie River State Forest — Wabash & Huntington counties
- Punch Bowl at Turkey Run State Park — Parke County
- Indiana Dune Sand Dunes — Porter County
- Seven Pillars — Miami County
- Falls of the Ohio Fossil Beds — Clark County
- Hemlock Cliffs at Hoosier National Forest — Crawford County
- Cowles Bog & Pinhook Bog at Indiana Dunes National Park — Porter & LaPorte counties
- Bison at Kankakee Sands — Newton County
Share your photos on Instagram at these unique locations with #The20IN20 for a chance to win one of many giveaways.