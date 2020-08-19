Visit Indiana highlights the 'natural wonders' of the Hoosier state

Visit Indiana's latest The 20 IN 20 list includes canyons, caves, waterfalls, wildlife and more.

INDIANAPOLIS — Visit Indiana is partnering with WTHR in 2020 and releasing 20 lists in the new year — The 20 IN 20.

The lists include highlights from across the state including historic sites, water activities and unique Indiana experiences.

The next The 20 IN 20 list features the natural wonders in Indiana wildernesses, from canyons and caves to waterfalls and wildlife.

"There's so many natural features in Indiana to explore," said Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch in a press release. "These 20 attractions are all great reasons for Hoosiers to see the charm Indiana has to offer."

Canyons and Wolf Cave at McCormick's Creek — Owen County

Portland Arch Nature Preserve — Fountain County

Trail 3 Caves at Spring Mill State Park — Lawrence County

Indiana Cave Trail — Harrison County

Charles C. Deam Wilderness — Monroe County

Cataract Falls — Owen County

Jug Rock — Martin County

Devil's Backbone Shades State Park — Putnam County

Williamsport Falls — Warren County

Indiana Birding Trail (Sandhill Cranes) — Multiple counties

Thistlethwaite Falls — Wayne County

Cave River Valley — Washington County

Salamonie River State Forest — Wabash & Huntington counties

Punch Bowl at Turkey Run State Park — Parke County

Indiana Dune Sand Dunes — Porter County

Seven Pillars — Miami County

Falls of the Ohio Fossil Beds — Clark County

Hemlock Cliffs at Hoosier National Forest — Crawford County

Cowles Bog & Pinhook Bog at Indiana Dunes National Park — Porter & LaPorte counties

Bison at Kankakee Sands — Newton County