Vincennes man dies after being hit by county sheriff deputy's vehicle

VINCENNES, Ind. — A 68-year-old Vincennes man died Saturday night after he was struck by a Knox County Sheriff's deputy's vehicle.
Indiana State Police say the deputy was called to respond to a crash south of Vincennes when the man walked into the deputy's path on U.S. 41 near Hess Road. The deputy struck the man, identified as Kenneth W. McGiffen, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
State Police say the deputy's emergency lights were activated during the crash.
McGiffen was wearing dark clothing and stepped off the media into the deputy's path before he was struck, according to ISP.
Authorities haven't identified the deputy involved.
An investigation is ongoing.