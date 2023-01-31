Vera Bradley outlet sale returns to Ft. Wayne after 3-year hiatus

The sale is open from June 14-18, but tickets are required to shop on the first three days.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — One of Indiana's largest outlet sales is back after a three-year hiatus.

The annual Vera Bradley sale will take place June 14-18 at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, the company announced last week. The five-day sale brings thousands of shoppers to the area, saving upwards of 40% on Vera Bradley purses and other accessories.

This is the 37th year for the outlet sale, which was canceled three straight years due to the coronavirus pandemic, starting in 2020.

Those looking to shop during the first three days of the sale will need to purchase tickets to one of four daily sessions. Each session lasts 2 1/2 hours, starting at 7:30 a.m. Tickets will be available to purchase via Ticketmaster starting March 28.