Valparaiso girl, 5, left outside in cold for hours after school bus mix-up

A substitute teacher reportedly put the girl on the wrong bus, which took her home instead of to daycare.

VALPARAISO, Ind. — A 5-year-old northern Indiana girl spent two hours out in the cold last week after a school bus mix-up.

Tabatha Schweller said her daughter Raelynne usually takes a separate bus from Washington Township Elementary in Valparaiso to daycare at Little U Academy. But last Friday, a substitute teacher reportedly put the little girl on a regular school bus, which dropped her off at home.

Schweller only learned about the mistake hours later when she went to pick Raelynne up at the daycare.

"I said, 'Where's Raelynne?' And she looked at me and said, 'She's not here,'" she told ABC7 Chicago.

After the daycare worker checked for the girl a second time, Schweller hurried home, where she found her daughter.

"Her backpack and coat were sitting by the front door and I was screaming for her, her name, and she was like 'Mommy! Mommy!'" said Schweller.

She said Raelynne had been outside for two hours in freezing temperatures, though she thankfully found shelter in Schweller's boyfriend's work vehicle.

Officials with the East Porter County School Corporation said the substitute teacher put her on the bus home instead of the one that goes to daycare. Little U Academy said their bus loads after the school buses have already boarded and that Raelynne was not at the designated pick-up spot.

Schweller took her daughter, who was shivering when she found her, to the hospital to be checked out.

"Three people failed her, and it could have cost her her life," Schweller told ABC7.