U.S. Department of Education investigating Indiana’s handling of special education during pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS — The U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights has launched an investigation into how Indiana handled special education during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a letter obtained by 13News.

In the letter dated Jan. 12 and addressed to Indiana Secretary of Education Katie Jenner, the office says it is initiating the investigation due to “disturbing reports” involving the state’s “provision of educational services to children with disabilities.”

The Office of Civil Rights said it is particularly troubled by reports that parents of disabled students have filed “multiple complaints,” alleging those students “were forced by local school districts into virtual learning programs that were not individualized to meet those students’ unique needs.”

In the letter, the Office of Civil Rights said the investigation in no way indicates that an actual violation exists.

The letter mentioned no specific complaints by name.

Jenner released the following statement on behalf of the Indiana Department of Education:

I have asked my team for a full briefing on all complaints filed prior to my arrival in this office on Monday, January 11, and pledge to provide every available support to help our districts and schools meet the needs of Indiana’s special education students. As we enter into day four of our administration, I want to assure you I take very seriously the department’s responsibility to support our schools, students and families, especially during these unprecedented times, and I am committed to working with my local, state and federal colleagues to both understand and address these concerns.”