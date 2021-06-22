UPS driver killed in two-vehicle crash in Grant County

Police say the driver failed to yield and struck a box truck as it passed through an intersection near the town of Sims.

A UPS driver was killed in a crash in rural Grant County Tuesday evening.

Deputies responded to the crash at the intersection of CR 975 West and CR 400 South near the town of Sims just after 5:30 p.m. Officers arrived to find medics were already performing CPR on one of the victims of the crash.

Medics took the driver of the UPS truck and a front seat passenger of another vehicle involved to a location to be flown to Ft. Wayne Lutheran Hospital. The driver of the UPS truck was pronounced dead before leaving for Ft. Wayne.

The other victim, identified as 18-year-old Wilmer Corrales of Kokomo, was flown to Ft. Wayne Lutheran Hospital, where he was treated for head lacerations and released.

Investigators believe the driver of the UPS truck, who has not yet been identified, pending notification of family, was heading south on CR 975 West and failed to yield the right-of-way at CR 400 South. The delivery truck struck a single-axle box truck on the passenger side, forcing it to leave the roadway and land on its side in a soybean field.

The driver of the UPS truck, which also landed in the soybean field, was ejected from the vehicle.

The driver of the box truck, 47-year-old Daniel Meza of Kokomo, refused medical treatment at the scene.