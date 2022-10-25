ISP: Update coming Wednesday in case of unidentified boy found in suitcase

13News will air the press conference live on all digital platforms, including the WTHR+ streaming platform available on Roku or on Amazon Fire TV.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police are planning to provide an update on a case involving a little boy whose body was found in a suitcase in rural Washington County in April.

13News will air the press conference live on all digital platforms, including the WTHR+ streaming platform available on Roku or on Amazon Fire TV.

Last Sunday marked six months since a mushroom hunter stumbled upon a Las Vegas suitcase, deep in the woods and high in the hills.

The suitcase was not far from a dead-end road. A state police sergeant who has lived in Washington County his whole life told 13News he didn't even know this road existed.

Inside, he found a dead child described by police as a 5-year-old African American male, about 4 feet tall with a slim build and short haircut.

A month later, ISP released autopsy results showing the boy died of an electrolyte imbalance.

The Washington County community laid the young boy to rest in June, marking his grave with the phrase: "In loving memory of a little boy known but to God."

ISP officials said their investigation into the boy's identity and who could be responsible for leaving his body in those woods, is still ongoing.