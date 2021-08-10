Silver Alert issued for missing 35-year-old Mishawaka man

MISHAWAKA, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 35-year-old man from Mishawaka.
The Mishawaka Police Department said Tyler Owen was last seen Monday, Aug. 9 around noon ET.
Owen is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 300 pounds, and has brown hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a black and red plaid shirt and blue jeans.
Owen is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.
Anyone with information on Owen's whereabouts is asked to call the Mishawaka Police Department at 574-258-1680 or 911.
Mishawaka is roughly 150 miles north of downtown Indianapolis.
