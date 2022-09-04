Indy DPW: Trash, recycling service will operate on slide schedule due to Labor Day holiday

Curbside recycling, residential and heavy trash will slide forward one day after the holiday.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Department of Public Works is reminding Marion County residents that Labor Day, is a City holiday and a solid waste holiday. That means curbside recycling, residential, and heavy trash service will operate on a slide schedule.

Here's the slide schedule that Indy residents can expect for the week of Monday, Sept. 5: Curbside recycling, residential and heavy trash will slide forward one day after the holiday.

Residents with normal pickup on Monday will have service Tuesday, Sept. 6.

Residents with normal pickup on Tuesday will have service Wednesday, Sept. 7.

Residents with normal pickup on Wednesday will have service Thursday, Sept. 8.

Residents with normal pickup on Thursday will have service Friday, Sept. 9.

Residents with normal pickup on Friday will have service Saturday, Sept. 10.

All solid waste services will return to normal on Monday, Sept. 12.

Residents seeking more information on trash collection should visit indy.gov.

Residents who need to report trash and city-related issues can do so using the RequestIndy portal online or the mobile app on their smartphone. People can also report trash-related and other issues around the city by calling the Mayor's Action Center (MAC) at 317-327-4622.