Toddler dies after being found in private pond in northeast Indiana

BLUFFTON, Ind. — Indiana conservation officers are investigating the death of an 18-month-old girl whose body was pulled out of a private pond Sunday night.

Adams County dispatch received a 911 call just after 7:30 p.m. regarding an 18-month-old girl who was missing from a home in the 200 block of South County Road 800 East.

First responders were told the girl was last seen playing inside the home when the family realized she was missing.

A family member found the girl's body while they were searching a pond near the home. When they found the child, they started lifesaving efforts. However, those efforts were unsuccessful and the girl was pronounced dead at 9:04 p.m.

Indiana conservation officers are investigating the child's death.