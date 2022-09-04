As many as 20,000 ducks die in Elkhart County fire

The fire broke out in a barn in Millersburg, southeast of Goshen, but is reportedly not connected to bird flu cases found in ducks in the county.

MILLERSBURG, Ind. — As many as 20,000 ducks died in a fire Tuesday at a northern Indiana barn.

(NOTE: The video in the player above is from a reportedly unrelated story on the discovery of bird flu at a duck farm in Elkhart County.)

Firefighters responded to the fire shortly after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday on County Road 38 north of Millersburg. They arrived on scene to find the 50-by-300-foot barn fully engulfed in flames, Clinton Assistant Fire Chief Rudy Yoder told our partners at the Goshen News.

Yoder said the barn was a total loss.

Crews from six local fire departments helped fight the fire, which remains under investigation.

Yoder said the barn is not one where cases of bird flu have been discovered. State officials announced Tuesday that a duck infected with avian flu had been found at a second barn in Elkhart County, where Millersburg is located.

Firefighters estimated as many as 15,000 to 20,000 ducks were killed in the fire, the Goshen News reported.

