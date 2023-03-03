Third-party test results on train derailment waste are in

Gov. Eric Holcomb ordered testing on the waste being dumped at a landfill in Putnam County from the East Palestine, Ohio train derailment.

INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Eric Holcomb released third-party testing results Wednesday on the hazardous waste coming to Indiana from an Ohio train derailment.

The governor said Pace Labs tested the waste for dioxins over the weekend and results show the material does not contain dangerous levels of dioxins.

The hazardous waste from the Norfolk Southern derailment in East Palestine, Ohio is being dumped in a landfill in Roachdale in Putnam County, along with other locations across the country.

Pace Labs began testing soil samples from the loads of waste being delivered from Ohio on March 4, issuing their first test results four days later.

Holcomb said he will continue to order testing for any future loads of hazardous waste that arrive at the landfill.

The governor issued the following statement about the test results Wednesday:

“Pace Labs has completed and shared the full results of their third-party dioxin testing I had ordered and expedited last week. Initial samples were taken on Saturday morning, March 4, and testing began that same day at their Minneapolis laboratory.

These results indicate that the material tested does not contain any harmful levels of dioxins when compared to acceptable levels established by the EPA. Furthermore, these results demonstrate that the site operator is lawfully permitted to dispose of that material at its site. We have informed the EPA and the site operator of these testing results.