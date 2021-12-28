Frankfort teen killed in Clinton County crash

Police said the crash happened Sunday morning near Boyleston, Indiana.

BOYLESTON, Ind. — A teenager died after a crash in Clinton County Sunday morning.

Clinton County Sheriff Rich Kelly said 18-year-old Jesus Ignacio Gil Guijosa, of Frankfort, died after he was ejected in the single-vehicle crash on State Road 29 near Boyleston.

Police said Gil Guijosa was driving south on State Road 29 when his vehicle hit railroad tracks at a high rate of speed. Investigators said the vehicle rolled several times.

"Our prayers go out to this young man's family and friends. Weather conditions and speed are believed to be causation factors to this tragic event. Our Chaplains' services are available to those who need them," Kelly said.

Boyleston is roughly 45 miles northwest of downtown Indianapolis.