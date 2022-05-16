Indiana teenager drowns in accident on northern Indiana lake

Kadin Schrock, 16, was a three-sport athlete at Fairfield High School in Goshen.

SYRACUSE, Ind. — A high school sophomore died in an accidental drowning in Elkhart County Monday, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

The body of 16-year-old Kadin Schrock was found Monday afternoon after he went missing in a private pond in Syracuse, DNR wrote in a release. Witnesses said Schrock fell into the water after swinging on a rope swing from an elevated platform.

Emergency crews responded shortly before 3 p.m. Monday and fellow swimmers found his body in about five feet of water. First responders attempted CPR and lifesaving aid on Schrock, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to our partners at the Elkhart Truth, Schrock participated in baseball, football and wrestling at Fairfield High School in Goshen.

“Kadin was a great teammate on and off the field. He worked hard and loved the game of baseball. He means so much to our program. He's a true Falcon,” baseball coach Darin Kauffman said in a post on the school district's Facebook page.

School principal Jason Grasty called Schrock an "outstanding young man" and said "his passing leaves a huge void in our Falcon family."

The school district will provide counseling and support to students and staff who need assistance in coping with Schrock's death.