Team Rubicon pens thank you letter to Hoosiers

The humanitarian mission by Team Rubicon to help Afghan evacuees at Camp Atterbury ends on Friday. The leaders of that veteran- and volunteer-led effort have written a "thank you" letter to Hoosiers.

Military veteran Russ Hessler, who 13News met in November, lived and worked at the donation warehouse in Johnson County for four months.

He and 250 mostly local volunteers helped sort and process more than 2 million donated items for Afghan evacuees.

The warehouse is now nearly empty.

Hessler said "Hoosier hospitality" was on full display during this mission, making sure our new neighbors can start a new life successfully.

"When we got here on the ground, we weren't sure how this was going happen and as we look back, the Hoosier State made it happen. The Hoosier hospitality just ... overwhelmed us with all the donations and the people giving those donations to us," Hessler said. "We're just amazed at the generosity of all the people of the state of Indiana and just how it came together."

There are a little over 1,000 Afghan refugees remaining at Camp Atterbury. They all will be resettled by the end of the month.