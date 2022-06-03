Supreme Court sides with Gov. Holcomb over emergency powers law

The law, HEA-1123, gave legislators the power to call an emergency session during public health emergencies

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Supreme Court is siding with Gov. Eric Holcomb on his lawsuit against the Indiana Legislature over the emergency powers law.

The law, HEA-1123, gave legislators the power to call an emergency session during public health emergencies. Previously, only the governor could convene a special session.

Holcomb's lawsuit argued that the Legislature is "usurping a power given exclusively to the governor" under the state constitution.

The court found in favor of Gov. Holcomb stating the power to call an emergency session is held by the governor in the Indiana constitution and the Legislature cannot override that power without an Amendment.