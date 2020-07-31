Sunflower crop becomes tourist attraction in Miami County

Thousands of sunflowers in a field near Converse have people driving for miles to see the attraction.

CONVERSE, Ind. — Throughout the summer, a roadside field in Miami County has become quite the attraction.

Hundreds of thousands of sunflowers have people from all over stopping to look and take pictures.

“I mean, you can't miss it. It is just gorgeous. It's just everything I hoped it would be and more,” said TJ Banes. “I just thought it was beautiful, and we drove 70 something miles to see it."

Alexis and her best friend, Brooklyn, came from Logansport to take their senior photos.

The flowers are far more than pretty. They are harvested into sunflower oil by Mark and Rachel Boyer.

“This is something we never particularly anticipated, but we’ve embraced it,” said Mark.

The Boyers own Rachel’s Taste of Indiana, where they sell a variety of products made in Indiana. But lately, their most popular item has been the maps to the field.