Bill allowing citation against owner of vehicle that passes stopped school bus approved by Indiana Senate

Senate Bill 69 allows police to use stop-arm cameras to identify vehicles that pass stopped buses and issue a citation to the vehicle's registered owner.

INDIANAPOLIS — A bill approved by the state Senate could make it easier to issue tickets for school bus stop-arm violations and increase penalties for those disobeying the law.

Senate Bill 69, authored by Republican Sen. Rick Niemeyer, would allow police to send a citation to the registered owner of a vehicle that illegally passes a stopped school bus without an officer directly witnessing the violation. Current law requires a law enforcement officer to identify the driver of the vehicle and recommend that person be charged with a misdemeanor crime.

Under Niemeyer’s plan, violations could instead be captured by stop-arm cameras affixed to school buses, which can document the license plate of an offending vehicle.