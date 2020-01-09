Silver Alert issued for missing Fort Wayne 12-year-old girl

Dajyhana Anderson was last seen Monday, Aug. 31 at 11:30 p.m. and is believed to be in the company of an unknown adult male.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 12-year-old girl in Fort Wayne.

The Fort Wayne Police Department said Dajyhana Anderson was last seen Monday, Aug. 31 at 11:30 p.m. and is believed to be in the company of an unknown adult male.

Anderson is described as 5 feet tall, weighs 169 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a purple, pink and white tank top, blue jean shorts and black and gold Nike flip flops.

She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on Anderson's whereabouts is asked to call the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1222 or 911.