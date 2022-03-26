Silver Alert declared for missing Fort Wayne man

Rodney Dunbar II is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance, according to Indiana State Police.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing 29-year-old man from Fort Wayne, which is about 126 miles northeast of Indianapolis.

The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Rodney Dunbar II, who was last seen Friday, March 25, at 8 p.m.

Indiana State Police described Dunbar as a 6 foot 2 inch tall Black man who weighs 200 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Dunbar was last seen wearing a black stocking cap, black coat, gray sweatpants and gray slippers.

Police believe Dunbar is in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information about Dunbar's whereabouts is being asked to call the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1222 or dial 911.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.