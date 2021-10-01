x
Statewide Silver Alert issued for missing South Bend man

Juan Delgado is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.
Credit: ISP
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a man missing in northern Indiana.

The South Bend Police are investigating the disappearance of Juan Delgado, a 49-year-old Hispanic male. They describe Delgado as 5' 4" tall, weighing 130 pounds, with black hair with brown eyes.

He was wearing a black coat, shirt and jogging pants when he was last seen in South Bend, 147 miles north of Indianapolis, on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021 at 1:30 p.m.  

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Juan Delgado, contact the South Bend Police Department at 574-255-0506 or 911.