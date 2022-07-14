Silver Alert declared for missing New Albany man

Kevin Burton was last seen around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 12 in New Albany.

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing New Albany man.

The New Albany Police Department is searching for 67-year-old Kevin Burton, who was last seen around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 12 in New Albany.

Burton is described as a 5-foot, 4-inch, 105-pound white male with gray hair and blue eyes. He was wearing a white shirt, blue or brown shorts and black shoes.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information about Burton or his whereabouts is asked to contact the New Albany Police Department at 812-944-6411 or call 911.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.

In both situations, these alerts must be issued by police.