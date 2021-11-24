Statewide Silver Alert declared for missing Fort Wayne man

Joshua Beverly was last seen at 5 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 22. Police believe Beverly is in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a man reported missing from Fort Wayne.

According to an alert from Indiana State Police, the Parkview Health Police Department is asking the public's help in locating 33-year-old Joshua Beverly, who was last seen at 5 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 22.

Beverly is described as a six-foot, 180-pound white male with brown hair and eyes. He was last seen wearing a black jacket and jeans.