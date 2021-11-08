State Senator Tim Lanane will not seek reelection in 2022

Sen. Lanane represents Indiana Senate District 25 which includes portions of Madison and Delaware counties.

ANDERSON, Ind. — State Senator Tim Lanane (D-Anderson) announced Monday, he would not be seeking reelection to the Indiana Senate in 2022 after 24 years at the Statehouse.

“I look forward to finishing out the term next year and hope the General Assembly will take seriously its duty to move Indiana forward,” Lanane said.

During his time at the statehouse, Lanane fought for legislation protecting Hoosiers from predatory lending practices and advocated for increased funding for K-12 education, addiction services and the arts. He also worked on bills establishing coach trainings to protect student-athletes against concussions.

"Sen. Lanane has given two decades of his life to public service in the Indiana Senate, and I want to thank him for his commitment, his fight and his longevity," said Sen. Greg Taylor, Senate Democratic Leader. "It was sincerely an honor to work alongside Sen. Lanane during my time in the Legislature, and it will be a loss to not have his voice in our caucus after 2022."

Sen. Lanane represents Indiana Senate District 25 which includes portions of Madison and Delaware counties.