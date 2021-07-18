State Police investigating death of Jackson County Jail inmate

Ta'neasha Chappell, a 23-year-old from Louisville, Kentucky, died after being transported to Schneck Memorial Hospital in Seymour.

JACKSON COUNTY, Indiana — Indiana State Police is investigating the death of a Jackson County Jail inmate.

Ta'neasha Chappell, 23, went to the Schneck Memorial Hospital in Seymour on Friday, July 16 in an ambulance. Shortly after she arrived, she died.

Chappell, from Louisville, Kentucky, was arrested by state police on May 26, 2021. She has been in jail since.