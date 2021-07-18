State Police investigating death of Jackson County Jail inmate

JACKSON COUNTY, Indiana — Indiana State Police is investigating the death of a Jackson County Jail inmate.
Ta'neasha Chappell, 23, went to the Schneck Memorial Hospital in Seymour on Friday, July 16 in an ambulance. Shortly after she arrived, she died.
Chappell, from Louisville, Kentucky, was arrested by state police on May 26, 2021. She has been in jail since.
Detectives from the ISP Versailles post are leading the investigation after a request from the Jackson County Sherriff's Office. An autopsy was performed Sunday. Police are still awaiting the results of the autopsy and toxicology report.