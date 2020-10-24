State Police investigate Lawrenceburg police action shooting

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. — Indiana State Police are investigating an officer involved shooting that left a man dead in Lawrenceburg overnight.
Police say a female was also found dead.
The incident occurred at the Summit Pointe Apartments on Deer Run Drive in Lawrenceburg at approximately 3 a.m., according to ISP Sgt. Stephen Wheeles in Versailles.
The man was shot by a Lawrenceburg Police Officer after LPD responded to a call about a disturbance.
Police located the female deceased inside a nearby apartment, according to Wheeles.
Police have not shared any identifications.
