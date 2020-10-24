x
Indiana

State Police investigate Lawrenceburg police action shooting

A man shot by a Lawrenceburg officer responding to a reported disturbance died early Saturday morning.
Credit: ISP
State Police are investigating a police action shooting at a Lawrenceburg apartment complex Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020.

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. — Indiana State Police are investigating an officer involved shooting that left a man dead in Lawrenceburg overnight.

Police say a female was also found dead.

The incident occurred at the Summit Pointe Apartments on Deer Run Drive in Lawrenceburg at approximately 3 a.m., according to ISP Sgt. Stephen Wheeles in Versailles. 

The man was shot by a Lawrenceburg Police Officer after LPD responded to a call about a disturbance. 

Police located the female deceased inside a nearby apartment, according to Wheeles. 

Police have not shared any identifications.

Check back for updates.

