State Police declares Silver Alert for man missing from Bluffton

BLUFFTON, Ind. — The Bluffton Police Department is investigating the disappearance of a 41-year-old man who has been missing for nearly a month.
Brad Stacy was last seen in Bluffton, Indiana, Tuesday, Sept. 15. Indiana State Police declared a Silver Alert in his disappearance Tuesday, Oct. 6.
Stacy is 5 feet 9 inches tall and 190 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue tank top, gray sweat shorts and gray Nike shoes.
Police believe Stacy may be in extreme danger and require medical assistance. Anyone with information on his disappearance should call the Bluffton Police Department at 260-824-3320 or 911.