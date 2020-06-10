State Police declares Silver Alert for man missing from Bluffton

Brad Stacy has been missing since Tuesday, Sept. 15.

BLUFFTON, Ind. — The Bluffton Police Department is investigating the disappearance of a 41-year-old man who has been missing for nearly a month.

Brad Stacy was last seen in Bluffton, Indiana, Tuesday, Sept. 15. Indiana State Police declared a Silver Alert in his disappearance Tuesday, Oct. 6.

Stacy is 5 feet 9 inches tall and 190 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue tank top, gray sweat shorts and gray Nike shoes.