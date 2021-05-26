State employees to return to in-person work by July 6

Holcomb instructed agency heads, senior staff and supervisors to be working in the office full time starting June 7.

INDIANAPOLIS — As the COVID-19 vaccine becomes more widely available and restrictions are steadily loosening, Gov. Eric Holcomb has called for all state employees to return to their offices for work no later than July 6.

In a letter to colleagues, Holcomb recognized the workers in government agencies that have been on the front lines throughout the pandemic, and said the time has come for other workers to return.

"Much progress has been made in the fight against COVID-19 in recent weeks and months. We have three vaccines that are safe and effective and nearly 2.5 million Hoosiers have been vaccinated," Holcomb wrote. "New CDC guidance provides that fully vaccinated people can resume regular activities without wearing face coverings and social distancing. More people are going to restaurants, racetracks, graduations and other events, and more businesses are beginning to bring their employees back to offices.

Holcomb outlined a timeline to return:

Starting June 7, all agency heads, senior staff and supervisors should be working in person full time.

By June 21, non-supervisory workers should be working in person at least 50 percent of the work week.

By July 6, all workers should be working in person full time.

Holcomb noted that any state employees who may not have been working in person full time prior to the pandemic can continue that routine.

There will be a vaccination clinic in Indianapolis June 21-22 to encourage state employees to get vaccinated before returning to the office.