Silver Alert declared for woman missing from Starke County

Linda Wilde, 74, was last seen in Knox, Indiana around 4:45 p.m. on Oct. 7.

KNOX, Ind. — Police in Starke County are asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman.

Indiana State Police declared a statewide Silver Alert Thursday night for 74-year-old Linda Wilde, who was last seen in Knox, Indiana around 4:45 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7. Wilde is described as a 5 foot, 9 inch, 180-pound white female with gray hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a yellow or orange t-shirt with faded blue jeans and eyeglasses. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.