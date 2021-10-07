Silver Alert declared for woman missing from Starke County

KNOX, Ind. — Police in Starke County are asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman.
Indiana State Police declared a statewide Silver Alert Thursday night for 74-year-old Linda Wilde, who was last seen in Knox, Indiana around 4:45 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7. Wilde is described as a 5 foot, 9 inch, 180-pound white female with gray hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen wearing a yellow or orange t-shirt with faded blue jeans and eyeglasses. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.
Anyone with information about Wilde or her whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Starke County Sheriff's Office at 574-772-3771 or call 911.