Indiana boy, 5, shot, critically wounded by relative, 9

Police called it a "very tragic accident."

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — A 5-year-old boy was in critical condition after being shot last weekend by a relative in what South Bend police are calling a "very tragic accident."

The shooting happened Saturday night in a home on the city's west side. South Bend police said Monday that the boy was shot by a 9-year-old relative and was hospitalized in critical condition.

The 9-year-old was not hurt but is dealing with "significant trauma" related to the incident, a police department spokeswoman said.