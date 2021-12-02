Dog adopted after 311 days at South Bend shelter

The South Bend Animal Resource Center said Kane was one of its longest ever residents.

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — A dog who has spent more than 300 days at a South Bend shelter is finally getting a new home.

For the past 310 days, Kane has been at the South Bend Animal Resource Center.

Volunteers at the shelter said small dogs and those who may be cuter often get adopted first, and dogs like Kane get passed over and remain at the shelter.

His luck is turning around though. He has finally been adopted, and his new family was expected to pick him up Thursday.